INDIANAPOLIS, IN (March 23, 2018) – Verizon IndyCar Series team Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (SPM) announced today that INDYCAR veteran Jay Howard will return to the team to compete in this year’s Indianapolis 500. The effort will be, for the second year, in partnership with One Cure, an organization deriving from the Flint Animal Cancer Center at Colorado State University which brings awareness to comparative oncology – the researching and studying of cancer and treatments across different species. The partnership was made possible with great thanks to a benefactor who believes in One Cure.

The No. 7 One Cure Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda piloted by Howard becomes SPM’s fourth entry into this year’s 102nd running of the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ alongside season regulars James Hinchcliffe, Robert Wickens and Jack Harvey, a co-entry with Michael Shank Racing. This year’s race also marks the Briton’s fourth attempt to qualify, and third under Schmidt’s guidance.

“The One Cure brand has become increasingly visible in motorsports the past few years, but we still have a long way to go explaining the cutting-edge cancer research happening at CSU and how race fans can contribute in a meaningful way,” declared SPM co-owner Sam Schmidt. “With the full force of Jay and SPM, we’re developing an engaging activation plan heading into the month of May that will steer fans in the right direction and ultimately accelerate the pace and number of clinical trials. Having seen the Flint Animal Cancer Center with my own two eyes, I’m confident we can deliver critical resources to One Cure that will have a lasting impact.”

“To say I am excited is an understatement,” said Howard. “There are no words to describe how happy I am to be representing CSU’s One Cure initiative – it’s an honor to be flying the green and black colors! One Cure’s goal is to raise awareness and funding for the Flint Animal Cancer Center to continue the fight against cancer; on race day, we will be fighting for something more than just the Borg Warner trophy. I also want to thank everyone at SPM and Honda for this opportunity. It will be great to be back with the team.”

“Thanks to a wonderful benefactor, we are excited for the opportunity again this year to partner with Jay Howard and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports,” said Dr. Rodney Page, director, Flint Animal Cancer Center. “Jay is a wonderful spokesperson for our One Cure initiative, and with his help, we will continue to engage new friends in our work. With additional support, we will find more answers to our cancer questions as we race towards a cure for both pets and people.”

Howard will next join his teammates for testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday, March 28. The day will be used for rookies and those needing a ‘refreshers’ course to get familiar with the new aero kit on the famous 2.5-mile oval ahead of the 500-mile race in May.

Stay up to date with the SPM team throughout the season by following on social media – @SPMindycar; Howard can be found by searching @JayHowardRacing. For more information on One Cure, please visit https://www. csuanimalcancercenter.org/one- cure.