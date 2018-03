By Tony DiZinno (with additional thoughts from Patrick Stephan) The day we’ve all been waiting for regarding the Verizon IndyCar Series’ 2019 and beyond media rights package has, in fact, finally come. NBC Sports Group will have exclusive domestic rights of IndyCar for the next three years, following the expiration of the 10-year contract where…



