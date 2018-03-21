IMS Statement about New Media Rights Package for Indianapolis 500, INDYCAR INDIANAPOLIS, Wednesday, March 21, 2018 – A statement from Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles about the new media rights package with NBC Sports Group for the Verizon IndyCar Series and Indianapolis 500, starting in 2019. As part of this new alignment, the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.