BY BRUCE MARTIN @BruceMartin_500 LEEDS, Alabama – Back after a lengthy tour through the INDYCAR Paddock gathering notes, quotes, and interviews that will appear in the final. But before we get to that, an update plus the times from the first session that ended two hours ago. With wet weather in the forecast, Verizon IndyCar…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.