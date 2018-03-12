By Tony DiZinno, Patrick Stephan and Steve Wittich Phew, that season opener sure gave us a lot to talk about after the race had ended. And, there were a number topics we didn’t even cover. How the UAK18 performed – well. Who were the pleasant surprises – Robert Wickens and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. Who had…
Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg – Monday – final-final – 5,500 more words on an epic opening weekend of IndyCar and MRTI action
category: TSO News
tags: Alexander Rossi, Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda, Dale Coyne, Dale Coyne Racing, Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Graham Rahal, Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires, Pro Mazda presented by Cooper Tire, Robert Wickens, Sebastien Bourdais