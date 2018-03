St. Petersburg, FL (March 11, 2018) – Dale Coyne Racing’s Zachary Claman De Melo summed up his Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg race on Sunday as a learning experience after taking the checkered flag 17th in a race that saw him run as high as fourth aboard his #19 The Paysafe Car. Claman De Melo was taking…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.