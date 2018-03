ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—A.J. Foyt’s ABC Supply team started the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg with high hopes and rightly so with rookie Matheus Leist starting third and Tony Kanaan starting 10th in the 24-car Verizon IndyCar Series field. However, when Kanaan was hit on the opening lap by rookie Zach Veach,…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.