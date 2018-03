Posted by Tony DiZinno on Saturday, March 10th 2018

SEBASTIEN BOURDAIS NO.18 TEAM SEALMASTER – DALE COYNE RACING WITH VASSER-SULLIVAN HONDA/DALLARA/FIRESTONE Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg – Qualifying – Saturday, March 10 Sebastien Bourdais Qualifying Summary: Defending Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg champion Sebastien Bourdais, No. 18 Team SealMaster – Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan, was eighth on the combined speed report…