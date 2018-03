Posted by Tony DiZinno on Saturday, March 10th 2018

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Verizon IndyCar Series NOTES/QUOTES – Saturday, March 10, 2018 MI-JACK / PANASONIC DRIVER SATO QUALIFIED FIFTH FOR THE FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST. PETERSBURG; UNITED RENTALS DRIVER RAHAL SPUN IN WET CONDITIONS AND SETTLED FOR 24TH 1) Robert Wickens 1:01.6643 / 105.085 mph 5) Takuma Sato …