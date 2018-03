By Patrick Stephan, Tony DiZinno and Steve Wittich First, a long awaited announcement was made official by Stefan Johannson, the sporting director for Scuderia Corsa along with Bobby Rahal and Oriol Servia as they confirmed Scuderia Corsa and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing would and team owner run Servia in the 2018 Indy 500. Scuderia Corsa is…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.