ST. PETERSBURG, FL (March 9, 2018) – After much success in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, North American Endurance racing, and 24H of Le Mans, Scuderia Corsa is expanding its racing efforts to the open-wheel world of Indy car racing.

Team owner, Giacomo Mattioli, believes there is no better place to introduce Scuderia Corsa to Indy racing than at the legendary Indianapolis 500.

“It is an honor to compete at the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. To be a part of this great racing heritage and tradition is something I always envisioned for Scuderia Corsa and running across the yard of the bricks this year is a thrill. I am excited to be partnering with Bobby Rahal and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, such an outstanding and established team, as well as having veteran IndyCar series driver, Oriol Servia, onboard.”

For Bobby Rahal co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, this partnership is one he is looking forward to.

“I am very pleased we were able to come to an agreement with Giacomo Mattioli for Scuderia Corsa’s first effort in open wheel racing in the United States. Scuderia Corsa has a very successful track record in sports car racing and Giacomo’s success in the retail automotive marketplace is well known. And it goes without saying that we are very pleased to have Oriol back with us for our fifth Indy 500 together. He brings a lot of talent to the program and I have no doubt that together with Graham and Takuma we are going to have three very strong entries for the Indy 500.”

Official practice and qualifying for the Indy 500 begins May 11th through May 19th, 2018. The 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500, Sunday May 27, 2018, will begin with live coverage on ABC starting at 12:00 pm ET. For more updates, stay tuned to Scuderia Corsa social media channels.

About Scuderia Corsa

2017 IMSA GTD Champion, 2017 Le Mans podium, 2017 6H of Watkins Glen podium, 2017 12H of Sebring podium, 2016 IMSA GTD Champion, 2016 24Hours of Le Mans GTE-Am winner, 2016 6H of Watkins Glen Winner, 2016 12H of Sebring Winner, 2016 Pirelli World Challenge GTA Champion, 2015 24Hours of Le Mans Podium, 2015 IMSA GTD and 2013 Grand-AM GT championship-winning team Scuderia Corsa was founded in 2013 by Giacomo Mattioli and Art Zafiropoulo. Follow Scuderia Corsa on Twitter @Scuderia_Corsa, on Facebook at Scuderia Corsa, Instagram at @Scuderiacorsaferrari and ScuderiaCorsa.com.