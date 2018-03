Posted by Patrick Stephan on Friday, March 9th 2018

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Verizon IndyCar Series NOTES/QUOTES – Friday, March 9, 2018 MI-JACK / PANASONIC DRIVER SATO SET THE 10TH FASTEST TIME IN PRACTICE FOR THE FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST. PETERSBURG; UNITED RENTALS DRIVER RAHAL WAS 20TH 1) Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:00.8295 / 106.527 mph 10) Takuma Sato 1:01.3491…