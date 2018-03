By Tony DiZinno and Steve Wittich The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg weekend is quickly growing its overall portfolio beyond just the on-track activity. And the Wednesday before the 2018 edition was no exception, with a pair of go-kart races kicking off this year’s festivities. The “Mayor’s Challenge” go-kart race kicked off festivities during…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.