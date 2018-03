By Tony DiZinno, Patrick Stephan, and Steve Wittich With the very real idea that we will have more than 33 entries for the Indy 500 and that “bumping” will be actual concern for the first time since about 2011, a couple things are being put in to flux. First, Bob Lazier confirmed on IndyCar Radio…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.