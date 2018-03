Plainfield, IL (March 7, 2018) – Dale Coyne Racing’s Zach Claman DeMelo is kicking off the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season this weekend aboard the #19 Paysafe Car at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Claman DeMelo who is sharing driving duties of the team’s #19 machine with Pietro Fittipaldi this season will be…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.