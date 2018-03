Posted by Steve Wittich on Wednesday, March 7th 2018

By Tony DiZinno, Patrick Stephan, and Steve Wittich Location: Delray Beach, Fla. Team Principal: Trevor Carlin Team Manager: Colin Hale Engine Manufacturer: Chevrolet First Indy car start: N/A Indy car wins: none First Indy car win: N/A Last Indy car win: N/A Indy car poles: none First Indy car pole: N/A Last Indy car pole:…