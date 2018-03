Posted by Steve Wittich on Monday, March 5th 2018

By Tony DiZinno, Patrick Stephan, and Steve Wittich Location: Indianapolis, Ind. Team Owners: Sam Schmidt and Ric Peterson President: Jon Flack General Manager: Piers Phillips Technical Director: Todd Malloy Engine Manufacturer: Honda First Indy car start: 2001 Pennzoil Copper World Indy 200 at Phoenix International Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. (Davey Hamilton) Indy car wins: 6…