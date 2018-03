Posted by Steve Wittich on Monday, March 5th 2018

By Tony DiZinno, Patrick Stephan, and Steve Wittich Location: Indianapolis, Ind. Team Owner: Michael Andretti President: J-F Thormann Chief Operating Officer: Rob Edwards Engine Manufacturer: Honda First Indy car start: 2003 Toyota Indy 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla Indy car wins: 57 First Indy car win: 2003 Purex Dial Indy 200 at Phoenix…