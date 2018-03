Posted by Steve Wittich on Thursday, March 1st 2018

By Tony DiZinno, Patrick Stephan and Steve Wittich Location: Indianapolis, Ind. Team Owner: Chip Ganassi Chief Operating Officer: Doug Duchardt Managing Director, INDYCAR: Mike Hull Manager, INDYCAR: Barry Wanser Team Manager, INDYCAR: Scott Harner Engine Manufacturer: Honda First Indy car start: 1990 Autoworks 200 at Phoenix International Raceway (now ISM Raceway) in Avondale, Ariz. (Eddie Cheever)…