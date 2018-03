LONG BEACH, Calif. (March 1, 2018) – Thunder Thursday at The Pike Outlets, the free-to-the-public festival that annually kicks off the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach race weekend, will take place on Thursday, April 12, and have plenty of fun for the entire family. Presented by the Long Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, Thunder Thursday’s activities begin at 6:30 p.m.,…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.