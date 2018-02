Exciting Show of Chart-Topping Grammy Winners Friday, May 25 at IMS INDIANAPOLIS, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 – Grammy Award-winning rock band Train will headline the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert on Friday, May 25, an exciting conclusion to one of the most action-packed days in the Month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Blues rockers Blues Traveler will open…



