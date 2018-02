LUTHER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP TO BE PRIMARY SPONSOR OF RAHAL’S ENTRY AT THE IOWA SPEEDWAY INDYCAR RACE AND A FULL-SEASON ASSOCIATE SPONSOR BROWNSBURG, Ind. (February 23, 2018) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Luther Automotive Group, the largest new and used dealership group in the Midwest, will be the primary sponsor of the No….



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.