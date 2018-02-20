Holmatro agrees to five-year extension as Official Rescue Tool Provider of INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018) – Holmatro has supported INDYCAR’s renowned safety team for decades, supplying rescue tools to assist in the quick and safe extrication of race drivers following an on-track incident.

That reliable and valuable relationship continues with today’s announcement that INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway have renewed the agreement that keeps Holmatro as the Official Rescue Tool Provider. As such, Holmatro will provide cutting-edge technology tools and training to support every Verizon IndyCar Series and Mazda Road to Indy event for the next five years.

“Holmatro has been a trusted partner and supplier in Indy car racing for more than 20 years,” said Jay Frye, INDYCAR president of competition and operations. “Holmatro’s growth parallels some of the great strides made in safety for INDYCAR drivers and teams. We’re pleased to see this partnership continue, as it is a great benefit to everyone in the paddock.”

Holmatro has been supplying tools for Indy car safety teams since 1991. The Holmatro logo and designation as Official Rescue Tool will appear on all INDYCAR Safety Team members’ firesuits, vehicles and transporters through the duration of the new agreement. And just as the INDYCAR Safety Team is dedicated to lightning-quick response in emergency situations, so is Holmatro when it comes to developing solutions aiding the effort.

A prime example occurred in the aftermath of James Hinchcliffe’s serious accident during practice for the 2015 Indianapolis 500. Hinchcliffe recovered fully thanks to the safety team’s work that included use of Holmatro rescue tools, as well as care from doctors, nurses and staff at IU Health Methodist Hospital where he underwent surgery and recuperated.

A post-event diagnosis of the safety team’s response pointed out a need to extricate the driver from the cockpit faster in similar situations. Working hand in hand with the safety team, Holmatro developed a tool to more quickly cut a section of the car’s tub away and allow easier access to the driver.

“Holmatro is extremely pleased to extend our partnership with INDYCAR for another five years. We’re extremely proud to be affiliated with the premier on-track safety team in the world,” said Tony Barboza, general manager for Holmatro. “Members of the safety team serve on their home fire departments when not at INDYCAR events and, like them, we believe in constant improvement and innovation. When the race is for life, you can count on the INDYCAR Safety Team and Holmatro rescue tools.”

The 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season consists of 17 races. The schedule begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 11 (12:30 p.m. ET, ABC), is anchored by the 102nd Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil on May 27 (11 a.m. ET, ABC) and concludes with the Grand Prix of Sonoma on Sept. 16 (6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

source: INDYCAR PR