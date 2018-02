AND FULL-SEASON ASSOCIATE SPONSOR BROWNSBURG, Ind. (February 20, 2018) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Fleet Cost & Care (FCC), makers of the most comprehensive fleet management software solutions NexGen and Atom, will make its debut as a primary sponsor when 2016 race winner Graham Rahal returns to the high banked Texas Motor…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.