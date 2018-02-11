Kyle Kaiser and Juncos Racing find success in first run in Verizon IndyCar Series at ISM Raceway

Avondale, Arizona (February 11, 2018) – After a nine-month hiatus in the Verizon IndyCar Series, Juncos Racing recorded their first laps for the 2018 season at the ISM Raceway test with rookie Kyle Kaiser.

Photos @ Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Photography LLC

The team completed two successful practice days on the one-mile, low-banked tri-oval track located just outside of Phoenix, Arizona. Juncos Racing opted out of the final practice day on Saturday after accomplishing most of the objectives they planned during Thursday and Friday’s sessions.

Kyle Kaiser (Santa Clara, California) driving the No. 32 Juncos Racing Dallara/Chevrolet/Firestone car, recorded more than 200 miles in his first appearance in the Verizon IndyCar Series. Kaiser joins the series after winning the 2017 Indy Lights Championship Presented by Cooper Tires.

“I’m very happy with my first test in the Verizon IndyCar Series,” said Kaiser. “Coming into this test we had a list of objectives and goals to accomplish and we checked a lot of boxes off that list. We gathered a lot of data to go over so when we come back in April we’ll be ready. It’s a steep learning curve for the team and myself, but if we keep focusing on our program and making consistent progress I’m confident we’ll be competitive come race day. I’m also very grateful to all the guys on the team for making this test possible. I know they have been working very hard to get the car ready to run with no issues. Now I’m looking forward to getting back on track in a couple of weeks to build upon the progress we’ve gained here.”

Team Owner Ricardo Juncos said “I am so happy to be back in the Verizon IndyCar Series for the 2018 season. It was a challenge for us to get everything ready on time, building with the new Dallara aero kit and electronics, and building a pretty much a new team. The test at Phoenix went fantastic for us, we did what we wanted to do. The strength of the Chevy engine is amazing and I am thrilled to be partnered with them for 2018. We are very pleased with Kyle Kaiser’s results and how handled the test after not being in a race car since the last race of the 2017 Indy Lights season. He exceeded our expectations in his first outing in the Verizon IndyCar Series and I am confident he will be ready for his first race when we return here to Phoenix in April. I cannot thank the crew enough for all their hard work this past month. This was our first chance to be together entirely as a team. After seeing how well everyone worked together I know we have a talented group going into the 2018 season. We still have a long way to go, but by staying focused and meeting our goals I know we can achieve a lot this year.”

The 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season kicks off March 9th-11th on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.