JOSEF NEWGARDEN (No. 1 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet): “It was an OK day. It’s good to get back. It’s fun driving the Hitachi car officially today in an official session. We have a little bit of work to do and I feel like we got off to a good start. We’ll try and debrief tonight with everyone and…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.