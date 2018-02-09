By Steve Wittich After two years of meticulous and methodical work behind the scenes, the dedicated group that has been working on cockpit protection for Verizon IndyCar Series drivers, pronounced the first on-track test of the windscreen a success. “We came here and had a plan to test in daylight, dusk, and dark, so if…

This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.
Log In Register