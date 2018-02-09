By Steve Wittich After two years of meticulous and methodical work behind the scenes, the dedicated group that has been working on cockpit protection for Verizon IndyCar Series drivers, pronounced the first on-track test of the windscreen a success. “We came here and had a plan to test in daylight, dusk, and dark, so if…
TSO’s INDYCAR Windscreen testing report and notebook
category: TSO News
tags: Chip Ganassi Racing, Gabby Chaves, ISM Raceway, Jay Frye, Jeff Horton, Opticor, PPG Aerospace, Scott Dixon, testing, Verizon IndyCar Series, windscreen