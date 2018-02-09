RUOFF HOME MORTGAGE RETURNS WITH ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT

Mortgage Lender Leader to Serve as Primary Sponsor for Marco Andretti at St. Petersburg and Mid-Ohio

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 9, 2018) – The blue, green and white of Ruoff Home Mortgage will dress the No. 98 Andretti-Herta Autosport entry for two races during the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series. The Indy 500-winning partnership will open the season on the streets of St. Petersburg as Marco Andretti’s primary sponsor and return mid-season on the livery at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Mark Music, president and CEO of Ruoff Home Mortgage, had this to say about the sponsorship, “Being affiliated with the Andretti name again, particularly on Marco’s car, aligns us with the best name in racing. Speed and precision are just two tenets that are synonymous with Andretti and with Ruoff.”

“Since first joining the team in May of last year, our partnership and friendship with Mark and the Ruoff Home Mortgage family has really grown,” said Andretti Autosport CEO Michael Andretti. “We’re thrilled to continue our success with Marco at St. Petersburg and Mid-Ohio, I think we’ll be spending time together again in victory lane soon.”

Andretti will join teammates Zach Veach (No. 26 Group One Thousand One Honda), Alexander Rossi (No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS Honda) and Ryan Hunter-Reay (No. 28 DHL Honda) on the streets of St. Petersburg as the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season kicks off.