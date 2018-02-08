Juncos Racing reveals livery for the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series

Indianapolis, Indiana (February 8, 2018) – Juncos Racing revealed today that the vibrant green, white, and orange team colors would carry onto the No. 32 Verizon IndyCar Series entry shared by Rene Binder and Kyle Kaiser for the 2018 season.

Credit: Aldo Falda @ alfalivery.com

Both rookie drivers will share the No. 32 Juncos Racing Chevrolet entry that will maintain a similar livery as the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series entries in the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil. Juncos Racing is well known for their bold green, white, and flashy orange livery throughout the three series the team currently runs in including the Pro Mazda Championship presented by Cooper Tires, the Indy Lights Championship presented by Cooper Tires, and the Verizon IndyCar Series.

Team Owner Ricardo Juncos said “We are happy to continue with the colors that represent our team. The shade of green we use really stands out among the field. It is an eye catcher not only on our cars, but in our pit as well. Last year an aerial shot of the Indianapolis 500 showed how much we stood out with our green being highly visible on track and among the fans wearing our gear and our crew in the pits. These designs and colors will help us maintain that statement this year and I look forward to seeing our car on track for the first time this year at Phoenix today.”

Binder’s No. 32 Juncos Racing car will feature Binderholz as the primary sponsor. Binderholz is one of the leading European companies in cutting-edge technologies and production methods within the timber market. Along with Binderholz, other sponsorship opportunities are being sought after by the Austrian.

Kaiser will feature Juncos Racing on the No. 32 car until sponsorship has been secured. Today Kaiser will make his first official debut in the Verizon IndyCar Series in Phoenix at ISM Raceway.

As previously announced Rene Binder will run a four-race schedule including the streets of St. Petersburg, Barber Motorsports Park, the streets of Toronto, and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Kyle Kaiser will also run a four-race schedule including ISM Raceway streets of Long Beach, the Indianapolis Grand Prix and the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500.

The 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season kicks off March 9th-11th on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.