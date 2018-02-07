U.S. CONCRETE ENTERS PARTNERSHIP WITH ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT
National Ready-Mixed Concrete Company Joins Marco Andretti for Six-Race IndyCar Partnership
INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 7, 2018) – Andretti Autosport announced today the addition of a new partner as national ready-mixed concrete producer U.S. Concrete enters IndyCar competition for the first time, paired with third-generation racer Marco Andretti. U.S. Concrete, a leader in concrete manufacturing and green building, has joined the team to brand the No. 98 Honda for six Verizon IndyCar Series races including Long Beach, Indianapolis [Grand Prix and Indy 500], Texas, Pocono and Sonoma.
“The legacy and strength of the Andretti team exemplify the business units that make up the U.S. Concrete family and is an excellent platform to showcase what we offer,” said U.S. Concrete Marketing Communications Manager, Andrew Pinkerton. “Our partnership with Marco Andretti and Andretti Autosport is very exciting and we look forward to taking this partnership beyond the race track and integrating the Andretti’s winning formula into our business.”
“I’m really happy to welcome U.S. Concrete to the Verizon IndyCar Series and our Andretti family,” said Andretti Autosport CEO Michael Andretti. “U.S. Concrete is a leading brand in its industry, as is the Andretti brand in IndyCar, so we are very excited about this partnership.”
Marco Andretti and the No. 98 U.S. Concrete / Curb Honda will join teammates Ryan Hunter-Reay (No. 28 DHL Honda), Alexander Rossi (No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS Honda) and Zach Veach (No. 26 Group One Thousand One Honda) for spring training under the lights at ISM Raceway in Avondale, AZ, Friday, and Saturday.
The 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series will kick off March 9 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.