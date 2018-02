TSO NOTE: Steve Wittich will be on site at ISM Raceway (PIR) on Thursday to cover the testing of the new windscreen along with the Rookie Testing already scheduled. Patrick arrives at ISM first thing Friday morning. The windscreen affixed to a Ganassi Racing car. INDYCAR Photo by Joe Skibinski INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, Feb. 2, 2018)…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.