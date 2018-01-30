SONOMA, Calif. (Jan. 30, 2018) – At least twelve drivers from seven Verizon IndyCar® Series teams will take part in a one-day test session at Sonoma Raceway on Monday, Feb. 5.

This serves as the first INDYCAR test of the year at Sonoma Raceway in preparation for the 2018 series season finale at the Grand Prix of Sonoma, Sept. 14-16. It will also mark a triumphant return to the road course for Team Penske, which claimed its second consecutive Verizon IndyCar Series championship in Sonoma last year with Josef Newgarden.

This will be the first-ever Sonoma Raceway test for a number of teams and drivers, including first-year IndyCar teams Harding Racing and Michael Shank Racing with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, as well as rookie drivers Jordan King, Robert Wickens and Matheus Leist.

The teams/drivers scheduled to participate in the test on the 12-turn, 2.38-mile road course include:

AJ Foyt Racing : Tony Kanaan, Matheus “Matt” Leist

: Tony Kanaan, Matheus “Matt” Leist Dale Coyne Racing: Sebastien Bourdais, TBA

Sebastien Bourdais, TBA Ed Carpenter Racing : Spencer Pigot, Jordan King

: Spencer Pigot, Jordan King Harding Racing : Gabby Chaves

: Gabby Chaves Michael Shank Racing with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Jack Harvey

Jack Harvey Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: James Hinchcliffe, Robert Wickens

James Hinchcliffe, Robert Wickens Team Penske: Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power

Race fans are invited to enjoy the test session for free, with testing slated to run from approximately 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with a break from noon-1 p.m. The Raceway Café will be open for lunch.

For tickets to the Grand Prix of Sonoma, call 800-870-RACE (7223) or visit SonomaRaceway.com/indycar. Tickets can also be purchased on-site at the test session.