1977 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year Sneva Passes at 69 INDIANAPOLIS, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 – Jerry Sneva, the 1977 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year, passed away Saturday, Jan. 27 in Indianapolis. He was 69. Sneva, a younger brother of 1983 Indianapolis 500 winner Tom Sneva, made five career starts in the “500,”…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.