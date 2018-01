INDIANAPOLIS, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 – Try It Tiny and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are introducing a luxury, pop-up Tiny House Hotel at the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil. The Tiny House Hotel provides a new, innovative and boutique style of on-site accommodation for race attendees looking for a unique opportunity….



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.