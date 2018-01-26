COMERICA BANK CONTINUES THE TRADITION OF FREE PRIX DAY AT

THE 2018 CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY LEAR

DETROIT, Mich. (January 26, 2018) – A tradition that began back in 1982 with the first Grand Prix on the streets of Detroit will continue in 2018 thanks to Comerica Bank. Today at the North American International Auto Show, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will announce the return of Comerica Bank Free Prix Day on Friday, June 1, which will allow all guests free entry to the race venue and the paddock area at Belle Isle.

All fans will be able to visit the Raceway at Belle Isle Park and tour the paddock, known as the “locker room of motorsports,” courtesy of Comerica Bank. It will mark the sixth consecutive year that Comerica Bank has provided fans this free access, inviting everyone to experience the first day of on-track activity at the Grand Prix.

“Friday Free Prix Day is a Detroit tradition that dates back to the very first Grand Prix on the streets of Detroit in 1982,” said Bud Denker, Chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “We have witnessed great crowds on Comerica Bank Free Prix Day over the last several years as fans are excited to get a taste of the Grand Prix. We thank Comerica Bank for their continued support to allow fans the opportunity to come to Belle Isle and experience all that’s great about the Grand Prix, free of charge, on Friday, June 1st.”

Comerica Bank Free Prix Day will feature racing action from all four series that will participate in the 2018 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. The Verizon IndyCar Series will feature two practice sessions as drivers prepare for the Chevy Dual in Detroit – the only doubleheader weekend on the IndyCar schedule. The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will participate in two practice sessions and qualifying for the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic race that will be held on Saturday afternoon. Both the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli and the SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks will also host practice and qualifying sessions on Friday for their respective Saturday afternoon races.

Off the track, fans will be able to experience everything that the Grand Prix has to offer on Comerica Bank Free Prix Day. The Meijer Fan Zone features family fun, interactive areas, extreme sports demonstrations, displays from the Detroit sports teams and more, along with live music on the Entertainment Stage.

“Our sponsorship of Free Prix Day allows us to say thank you to our customers and our neighbors here in Michigan,” said Mike Ritchie, president, Comerica Bank-Michigan. “We hope families with young children will join us on Belle Isle for a day filled with racing action and fun for the kids.”

Tickets can be purchased for Saturday and Sunday activities at the 2018 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear online at www.DetroitGP.com/Tickets, through the ticket hotline at 866-464-PRIX (7749) or in person at the Grand Prix box office located in the GM Renaissance Center above the GM Wintergarden, 300 Renaissance Center Drive, Suite 2311, in downtown Detroit.