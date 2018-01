Seven-Year Total Surpasses $110,000 for Gastric Cancer SONOMA, Calif. (Jan. 24, 2018) – More than 400 John’s March Against Stomach Cancer participants walked and ran the Sonoma Raceway road course on Saturday at the West Coast’s largest fundraising walk for No Stomach for Cancer, bringing the event’s seven-year total to more than $110,000 raised for gastric cancer research…



