DETROIT, Mich. (January 25, 2018) – Last year’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear generated an all-time high in total spending and economic impact for the metropolitan Detroit area. According to an independent study conducted by the nationally-recognized consulting firm Sportsimpacts, the 2017 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear created an estimated $58…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.