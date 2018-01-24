BUFFALO, NY (Jan. 24, 2018) – New Era Cap, in its fourth year as the official headwear of IndyCar, has teamed up with top US single seater team Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (SPM) on an exciting new collaboration.

The team has inked a deal with the 98-year-old company to expand beyond headwear and include team kit and fan merchandise for drivers James Hinchcliffe, Robert Wickens and Jack Harvey as well as all SPM team members and executives. The track-side collection will feature polo shirts, coats, dress shirts, vests, winter headwear, training apparel and custom victory shirts all donning the SPM and New Era logos. The New Era logo will also be featured on their cars and fire suits throughout all 17 rounds of the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season.

This apparel collaboration marks the first of its kind for headwear giant New Era. Wickens, who is transitioning from a successful stint in DTM racing, recently joined teammate and IndyCar headliner, Hinchcliffe at the New Era global headquarters in Buffalo, NY to review apparel and headwear options for their upcoming driver wardrobe.

“When we heard Schmidt Peterson Motorsports was assessing apparel partners we thought it would be a great opportunity to grow our footprint within the sport”, says Billy Rieck, New Era IndyCar product manager. “New Era is always looking for ways to expand our brand and given our already strong relationship with SPM, we knew they would be the right partner.”

“We are very excited that the relationship we’ve built with New Era over the years has evolved into this expanded multi-year partnership as ‘Official Athletic Apparel Provider’ for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports,” commented Jon Flack, President of SPM. “The history of the company and passion of their people is infectious and together I believe we can create an innovative look and feel for SPM and our drivers.”

The IndyCar season kicks off in St. Petersburg, FL on March 11th 2018 and runs through September 16th. For more information about SPM please visit spmindycar.com and for tickets to upcoming races please visit IndyCar.com.