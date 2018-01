January 16, 2018, St. Louis Region – A.J. Foyt’s historic 1971 Coyote/Ford Indy car will be on display in the Gateway Motorsports Park booth at the 2018 St. Louis Auto Show. The show runs from January 25-28 at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis. The car is on loan to GMP from the Vintage Indy…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.