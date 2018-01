January 11, 2018, St. Louis Region – Verizon IndyCar Series champion and inaugural Bommarito Automotive Group 500 winner Josef Newgarden will greet fans and sign autographs in the Gateway Motorsports Park booth at the St. Louis Auto Show at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis. Newgarden, who won four INDYCAR races in 2017…



