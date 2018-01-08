LONDON (8 Jan. 2018) – Omologato, purveyors of the world’s largest and finest collection of motorsport-inspired watches, has agreed an exciting new tie-up with top US single-seater squad Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.In a multi-year deal agreed just after Christmas, the distinctive Omologato logos will appear on the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Dallara-Honda IndyCar machines of James Hinchcliffe and…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.