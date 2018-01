INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, Jan. 5, 2018) – INDYCAR has named veteran race official Kyle Novak as race director for the Verizon IndyCar Series. Jay Frye, INDYCAR president of competition and operations, made the announcement today. As race director, Novak will lead operations in Race Control at all Verizon IndyCar Series events. Race Control utilizes a variety…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.