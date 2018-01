Austrian Rene Binder joins Juncos Racing for partial Verizon IndyCar season Indianapolis, Indiana (January 5th, 2018 ) – Juncos Racing announced today that Rene Binder will join the team for a partial season in the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series. Binder will run a four-race schedule beginning with the season opener on the streets of…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.