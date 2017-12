TSO File Photo Statement from Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (Dec. 27, 2017) – Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and RC Enerson, as well as RC Enerson’s former Indy Lights sponsor, Team Enerson Racing, LLC, have settled their claims against each other on mutually acceptable terms. Sam Schmidt stated, “We are pleased to have this situation behind us. For the record,…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.