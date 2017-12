SONOMA, Calif. (Dec. 18, 2017) – Sonoma Raceway will open its 12-turn road course to walkers and runners alike as it hosts the West Coast’s only major fundraising walk for No Stomach for Cancer on Saturday, Jan. 20. The 7th annual John’s March Against Stomach Cancer will support the fight against the third leading cause of cancer deaths…



