BROWNSBURG, Ind. (December 11, 2017) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that sports business veteran Kevin Warner has joined the team as vice president of partnership marketing. Warner spent the past 13 years with leading motorsports agency CSM Sport & Entertainment (formerly JMI), most recently as director of account management for the agency’s motorsports practice…
KEVIN WARNER JOINS RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PARTNERSHIP MARKETING
category: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing PR