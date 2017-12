INDYCAR announced today that discussions regarding a Verizon IndyCar Series race in Mexico City are continuing, but that the proposed event will not be added to the 2018 schedule. Future talks will focus on plans to host this event at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez road course as early as 2019. “INDYCAR is invested in the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.