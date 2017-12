INDIANAPOLIS, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 – A statement from the Hulman-George family, owners of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, about actor and entertainer Jim Nabors, who died Thursday, Nov. 30 at age 87. Nabors sang a beloved rendition of “Back Home Again in Indiana” 36 times between 1972 and 2014 during pre-race ceremonies for the Indianapolis 500: “Jim…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.