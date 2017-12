FANS ARE INVITED TO PURCHASE TEAM MEMORABILIA INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 18, 2017) — For the first time in the team’s history, powerhouse race team Andretti Autosport will open their race shop to fans and Indianapolis-area residents for a charity garage sale benefitting the Michael Andretti Foundation. Attendees will have the chance to purchase team memorabilia and have items…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.