INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 14, 2017) – With the spirit of giving in mind, Andretti Autosport partners Butterball and DHL have teamed up with 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay and his team to give back to the Indianapolis community. An annual tradition since 2014, Butterball, who accounts for 20 percent of the nation’s total turkey production, along…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.